NFT market in China continues to boom amidst crypto ban

Beijing Will Vigorously Support the Development of Two Types of Credit Rating Agencies. On September 6th, Huo Xuewen, Director of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Financial Work gave a speech at the 2021 China Credit Forum. Huo introduced that Beijing would give priority to the development of two types of credit institutions. The first is an innovative credit rating agency for SMEs, which shall be presented with great opportunities with the establishment of Beijing Stock Exchange. The second is green credit rating agencies, which shall have an important role to play in the development of green finance, green bond and ESG related products. (Source: cls.cn)

CHINA ・ 1 DAY AGO