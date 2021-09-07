CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFT market in China continues to boom amidst crypto ban

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku
cryptopolitan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina NFT market continue to boom amidst crypto ban. Popular Chinese tech firm Alibaba develops NFT market. NFT attracting wealthy people in China. The crypto ban in China has taken so much toll on the industry in the country and beyond. However, the NFT market in the country remains unperturbed. A recent report reveals that NFT market and its adoption in China has continued to skyrocket, attracting wealthy Chinese.

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

