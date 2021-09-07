CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Wolves dance team to host clinic

By Newberry Observer
 6 days ago

NEWBERRY — Newberry Dance Team Coach Lauren Alston announced that the program will be holding a Fall Prospect Clinic on October 9.

The clinic is restricted to high school students (as of fall 2021), college students considering transferring to Newberry, and current Newberry College students. The Clinic will run from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., and the cost is $30. The cost includes:

• A gift bag.

• Instruction from dance team coaches at the clinic.

• Instructional sessions.

• College admissions information.

• Information about recruiting processes for the 2022-2023 team and beyond.

Contact Alston for additional information at 803.321.3324 and/or lauren.alston@newberry.edu.

To register for the Clinic go here: https://www.cognitoforms.com/NewberryCollegeDanceTeam/RegistrationForm.

