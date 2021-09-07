CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
So long, sound of silence: Teams adapt again to noisy crowds

By Associated Press
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Ten teams spent the opening week of the season getting reacquainted with an unfamiliar sound. After playing in empty stadiums throughout the pandemic-delayed 2020 season, teams across the country welcomed spectators back and many stadiums were packed on the first big weekend of the season. In the Big Ten, that meant the resumption of some traditions, too, from midnight yell practice at Texas A&M to Wisconsin students bouncing to "Jump Around" to Iowa fans waving to kids at the children’s hospital adjacent to Kinnick Stadium.

