CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Sheriff: Woman missed flight and falsely said bomb on plane

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Chicago woman falsely claimed a bomb was on a plane at a South Florida airport after missing her flight. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says the 46-year-old woman was arrested Monday night at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and charged with falsely reporting a bomb. Airline employees told responding deputies that the woman had stated that a bomb was in her checked-in luggage that was aboard a plane. Officials say she made the claim after workers told her that she and her party had arrived too late to board. The plane was already taxiing out to the runway when it was rerouted. No explosives were found.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Government
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap

Comments / 0

Community Policy