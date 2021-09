{ In-person luncheon at Flemings Steakhouse to offer industry insight for marketers }. The Las Vegas Chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA) plans to present a panel of local PR experts during an in-person luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. September 9, 2021, at Flemings Steakhouse, 6515 Las Vegas Blvd. South.