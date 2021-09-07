CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

8 Slow-Paced Small Towns Near Detroit Where Life Is Still Simple

By Sophie Boudreau
Only In Michigan
Only In Michigan
 6 days ago

While most of us adore the bustling vibe of the Motor City, there’s plenty to be said for escaping the hustle and bustle of Detroit from time to time. Luckily for us, Metro Detroit sits within convenient driving distance of many small, laid-back towns and villages. When you’re ready to enjoy a bit of peace and quiet, venture to one of these eight lovely destinations and take a break from it all.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sCP3V_0bp7WaP300
1. Dexter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0melkO_0bp7WaP300
2. Metamora
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dbnT2_0bp7WaP300
3. Tecumseh
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1p3c_0bp7WaP300
4. Milford
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00HMxE_0bp7WaP300
5. Carleton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yiS2P_0bp7WaP300
6. New Baltimore
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VkeXR_0bp7WaP300
7. Armada
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wmVRo_0bp7WaP300
8. Richmond

Are there any other lovely, slow-paced communities within driving distance of Detroit that we should have included on our list? What are some of your favorite towns near the Motor City? We’re always eager to hear from you, so share your experiences with us in the Facebook comments or make an official recommendation by filling out our nomination form here.

Searching for even more family fun? Read about these nine awesome day trips near Detroit.

