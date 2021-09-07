CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Review: Nearly Four Years Later, Dylan Tauber Releases Follow-Up to His Seminal ‘Sounds from Space’ LP [Video]

By Layla Marino
Your EDM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour EDM discovered Dylan Tauber in 2017 with the release of his Sounds from Space and Dolphin Trance 2 albums. Though it was nearly four years ago when they were released, the two ambient/trance/IDM albums are nonetheless memorable for their expertly crafted sound design and esoteric vibes. Now the follow-up to Sounds from Space, Sounds from Space 2 serves to remind fans why Tauber’s work makes such a lasting impact.

www.youredm.com

Comments / 0

Related
earmilk.com

Allstar JR releases a little "Sumthin" from his new mixtape 'Get A Bag Or Go Home 3' [Video]

Detroit's own Allstar JR releases a new visual titled "Sumthin," giving us two minutes and five seconds of pure heat, delivering an impeccable flow over a fiery production. Sumthin is just one of the tracks from his new mixtape series Get A Bag Or Go Home, a tape that has eruptive lyricism through every single track, particularly "OCD" and "Ice Bag." Every single track tops the other with the volcanic wordplay that leaves us constantly wanting more. "Sumthin" is no different. Using metaphorical words with a clever twist, Allstar JR is not afraid to once again deliver lyricism with an aggressive yet smooth tone. With precision and intelligence, Allstar brilliantly pieces every single syllable and word together, delivering his message of struggle to riches. Rhyming words as he goes bar for bar, we see Allstar JR celebrating reaching the top as he demonstrates the excellence in his talent and the genius in his pen. Allstar JR chose the perfect beats to deliver his message, with the lo-fi sounds, heavy brass, the drums, and the repetition of all of the above creating a catchy tune that allows his aggressive delivery to give us motivation and raise our adrenaline. Press play if you want to get motivated and apply it to your own life.
MUSIC
Your EDM

Ten Years Ago Today, Excision Released His Monstrous Debut Album, “X Rated”

Unless you lived in the UK, dubstep back in 2011 was still in its infancy. Yeah, guys like 12th Planet, Rusko, Zeds Dead, Borgore, maybe even Flux Pavilion and Doctor P were popular in the US, but it’s nothing like the boom the genre experienced in the following years. Still, one of the most important albums this side of the Atlantic came out ten years ago today, September 12, 2011 — I’m speaking, of course, of Excision’s debut album, X Rated.
MUSIC
edm.com

Tony Romera's Debut Album "Introspection" Channels Early Influences Into Multi-Genre Joyride: Listen

After giving fans a glimpse at his debut album with a slew of singles, Tony Romera has finally unveiled his highly anticipated Introspection LP via Monstercat. Spanning 16 tracks, Romera's Introspection is a treat for longtime fans and new listeners alike. He effortlessly flows between genres, refusing to be confined by the house music that has defined him over the course of his career. The album is a reflective look at his influences up until this point, drawing inspiration from the likes of Daft Punk, 90s hip-hop, and punk music, all of which he cherished growing up.
MUSIC
Your EDM

Space Yacht & REAPER Team Up For First D&B Compilation, “Critical Mass Vol. 1”

People can preach “20xx is the year of drum & bass” all they want, but actions speak louder than words. That being said, it does appear that those words are being manifested more than ever this year, at least in the US with Brownies & Lemonade’s debut DNBNL showcase, and now Space Yacht’s first drum & bass compilation, Critical Mass Vol. 1, curated half and half with REAPER.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Ambient Space#Seminal#Sound Design#Dolphin Trance
Your EDM

Nicky Romero Drops His Latest Monocule Single “Awakening” with Sarah De Warren

Nicky Romero keeps the hits coming, this time under his Monocule alias, with “Awakening.” “Awakening is a super dark track that is tailor-made for the rave; featuring a spoken word interlude from British singer/songwriter Sarah De Warren, this one features all of the best of Monocule. Rumbling bass, melodic synths, a dark and brooding tone, all in one tight package.
MUSIC
Your EDM

Armin van Buuren & Timmy Trumpet Deliver the Ultimate End of Summer Smash “Anita”

Armin van Buuren and Timmy Trumpet are finally linking up, and the result is a perfect end of summer vibe that will surely go off in their live sets. “Anita” and the accompanying music video is about the ultimate party time in Ibiza. The Latin vibes of the song and the bright orange and red color palette of the video make you feel the booze-soaked vibes of an island sunset. The acoustic guitar plucks and percussion definitely gives the song a warm, tropical feel to it.
MUSIC
Your EDM

ARTY Talks New Music, Growing as a Producer and Upcoming Tour [Interview]

We recently got the chance to sit down and have a chat with ARTY. The Russian producer/DJ has long been a fixture in the dance music scene’ consistently pumping out gorgeous progressive house tunes as well as being a sought-after headliner. Like so many of us, it was a long...
MUSIC
earmilk.com

BBY KODIE releases new single "Children" [Video]

Houston rapper BBY KODIE had a big moment earlier this year when his track "Milkshake" went viral on TikTok, but that was just a quick highlight in what has been years of him building a cult following. He has released multiple bodies of work, and this year let loose a 43-track (you read that right) project titled Witness Greatness. His newest song and video, "Children," is undoubtedly his best to date.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Spotify
Country
India
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
edmidentity.com

Tony Romera Offers Up Some ‘Introspection’ on Debut LP

French house artist Tony Romera took time during the pandemic and looked inward for inspiration to produce his debut album Introspection. Tony Romera is an artist that everyone should be paying attention to in the house music scene. This French artist has carved out some significant space over the past decade by turning heads with his sensational tunes and collaborating with some of the industry’s finest artists as well. This has led him to grace labels ranging from BITE THIS!, Insomniac Records, Spinnin, Monstercat, and Axtone with his originals and remixes, while also heading up his own imprint SANS MERCI along the way.
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Abraxis Unveils Their Fourth Single With ‘Black Rainbow’

Seven Lions and Dimibo is back with their Abraxis alias and have a new single out titled ‘Black Rainbow‘. After a successful show at The Gorge Amphitheater for the Chronicles III festival, this track is a testament to Seven Lions’ skill. The trio keeps the psytrance genre in check with this scintillating fourth production, out now on Ophelia Records.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Jay-Z Released His 11th LP ‘The Blueprint 3’ 11 Years Ago

On this date in 2009, Hip Hop’s most recognized cultural icon dropped his eleventh album entitled The Blueprint 3 on the Roc Nation/Asylum/Atlantic imprint. Produced by Hov himself, Kanye, No I.D.This Jigga project boasted more guest appearances than any of his previously released full-length albums, the Neptunes, Swizz Beatz, and several others. The singles from this LP are arguably some of Jay-Z’s most recognized songs by millennials; “D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune),” “Run This Town,” ” “Empire State of Mind” and “On to the Next One” were chart-topping tracks during the summer and fall of 2009 and will forever be remembered as some of Hov’s most revered hits.
HIP HOP
dancingastronaut.com

Imanbek expands his sound with LP-assisted single, ‘Fighter’

Imanbek expands the boundaries of his sound with his newest single “Fighter,” fashioned alongside singer- songwriter LP. The intense topline, country-western introduction, and foundational house notes come together to create a single that sounds like no other. Although sonic element of the song can feel jarring at its first disparate note, as LP’s vocal work carries forth, Imanbek finds a way to tie all of the production’s pieces together in a whole that marks a new direction for his sound.
MUSIC
Your EDM

Steve Aoki & Armin van Buuren Rinse Out New Collab ID “Music Means Love Forever” [WATCH]

Steve Aoki and Armin van Buuren are joining forces on a massive collaboration — an anthem that declares “Music Means Love Forever.”. The dance music maestros have been rinsing out this new production in recent sets, much to the excitement of both fan bases. The song features epic builds and releases well equipped for the main stage, along with a robotic chant that repeats: “Move, Unite, Dance, Together — Music Means Love Forever!”
MUSIC
Your EDM

Porter Robinson Announces New Live-Only Prog House Side Project, Air To Earth

Second Sky is quickly approaching, and Porter Robinson is still announcing more new incredible news regarding his bespoke festival. Revealed today, Porter will perform as his new live-only alias, Air to Earth, “focused on sample-driven, tranquil proghouse and airy disco.”. Check out the preview below. He goes on to explain...
MUSIC
Your EDM

Don Diablo Unleashes Futuristic 21-Track Album, ‘FOREVER’ [LISTEN]

Don Diablo presents his highly anticipated and most comprehensive album to date, FOREVER (stylized FORΞVΞR), out today. Spanning 21 tracks just over an hour, Diablo’s musical expressions exist in a vast digital realm with nonstop energy and danceable grooves. FOREVER is all about having a good time and embracing a bright, optimistic outlook soundtracked by cutting-edge sounds and futuristic flair.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Project Youngin releases vulnerable new single, “Love Don’t Love Nobody [Video]

Florida-based rapper Project Youngin combines raw emotion and stamina on his latest release, “Love Don’t Love Nobody.” The track blends vocalized melodies and gritty bars to describe deceit and betrayal. The accompanying music video takes place on a stormy night as the rapper pens a letter at the kitchen table before walking out of the house with a gun and hoodie. He stands by a rain covered window with a wound to his left side, covering his heart.
CELEBRITIES
Your EDM

Google Doodle Celebrates the life of Avicii on his 32nd birthday in over 46 Countries

Starting midnight EST Wednesday September 8, Google will be celebrating world-famous music producer and DJ Avicii’s 32nd birthday with a Doodle in over 46 countries, which is a temporary change to the Google logo on the home page. Additionally, the Doodle will be accompanied by a music video illustrating important moments in his life and a Google Blog post.
CELL PHONES
Your EDM

Apple Music is Using Shazam Technology to Pay Out Artists Featured in DJ Mixes

Apple Music has announced the platform will ID tracks and pay out artists accordingly within DJ mixes. Using the widely popular Shazam technology, acquired by Apple in 2018 for $400 million, Apple Music has developed a method that will properly identify and compensate all of the individual creators involved in making a particular DJ mix — including the artists behind the music.
CELL PHONES
Your EDM

Julian Jordan Talks Getting Back on the Road and New Music [Interview]

The last time we spoke with Julian Jordan, I conducted a Zoom interview with him. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the return of live shows was still far off; and with that, the prospect of gathering with friends. A lot has changed since then; live shows are back full-send here in the US, many festivals and promoters are requiring proof of vaccination (or a negative test) to enter venues, and we’re finally able to meet in person again.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy