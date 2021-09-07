CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Griffin, GA

School district says 3 staff members die in recent weeks; students shift to virtual learning

11Alive
11Alive
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HtX87_0bp7VgfC00

The Griffin-Spalding County School System announced on its website that they would move to virtual learning on Wednesday after three of their transportation staff members have died in recent weeks, causing a disruption to bus operations.

"Regretfully, Griffin-Spalding County School System lost another transportation staff member yesterday," they said in a statement online. "Three transportation staff members have passed away in the last two weeks. Our hearts are heavy and our thoughts and prayers are with friends, family and coworkers."

The district confirmed one of the transportation workers who died was Bobby Leverette, a bus driver. They added he passed away on Sunday.

They said the deaths have caused a "strain and disruption" to transportation operations.

On Tuesday, all GSCS students will attend school in person "to ensure a smooth transition to virtual learning." They said parents should expect "widespread bus delays" and they are asking for those parents who can, to drive their students to school.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 8, all students will begin virtual learning. They said it would continue for at least the remainder of the week.

The district did not say how the transportation staff members died.

They said Leverette's services will be held at Conner Westbury Funeral Home in Griffin. The names of the other transportation workers have not been released.

Comments / 305

Noneya-biz
6d ago

there are a lot of ignorant people on here. however maybe one person will read my comment. 1. bus drivers, not teachers, bus drivers 2. one had cancer, one had poor health, wore a mask and loved his job, DIDN'T WANT VACCINATED AND DIDN'T DIE FROM COVID(doctor stated old age on his death certificate in his sleep)3. diagnosed with the flu on top of lung disease from smoking. to this day i will never understand why people believe the news in the community they DON'T LIVE IN, and on people THEY DON'T KNOW PERSONALLY

Reply(44)
175
Latisha Howard
5d ago

omg just say r.i.p and scroll along..stop turning this into a COVID convo 🙄nothing in the article indicated anyone had COVID..they need more drivers ...r.i.p to those who passed

Reply(1)
37
natasha kahoe
5d ago

I can't speak for them. but I can say my friend was fully vaccinated! she came down with covid and on Aug 23rd she was admitted to the hospital by the 26th she was placed on a vent. and we lost her on September 4th.. some will say it helps ease the Symptoms but it all depends on your body I guess. (i say it like that because my friend was healthy with NO underlying heath conditions she was only 38.

Reply(28)
39
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
City
Griffin, GA
Griffin, GA
Education
Griffin, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy