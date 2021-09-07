School district says 3 staff members die in recent weeks; students shift to virtual learning

The Griffin-Spalding County School System announced on its website that they would move to virtual learning on Wednesday after three of their transportation staff members have died in recent weeks, causing a disruption to bus operations.

"Regretfully, Griffin-Spalding County School System lost another transportation staff member yesterday," they said in a statement online. "Three transportation staff members have passed away in the last two weeks. Our hearts are heavy and our thoughts and prayers are with friends, family and coworkers."

The district confirmed one of the transportation workers who died was Bobby Leverette, a bus driver. They added he passed away on Sunday.

They said the deaths have caused a "strain and disruption" to transportation operations.

On Tuesday, all GSCS students will attend school in person "to ensure a smooth transition to virtual learning." They said parents should expect "widespread bus delays" and they are asking for those parents who can, to drive their students to school.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 8, all students will begin virtual learning. They said it would continue for at least the remainder of the week.

The district did not say how the transportation staff members died.

They said Leverette's services will be held at Conner Westbury Funeral Home in Griffin. The names of the other transportation workers have not been released.



