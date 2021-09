Sep 03, 2021 — Jessica LawrenceNorth Country Bookmarks September '21. I grew up on Park Street in Canton and I knew my surroundings quite well. At 18, I was pretty naive, more concerned about what I was wearing and where I was going to college than my own personal safety. There had been times that I felt uncomfortable with a comment or a physical action by a man, but I simply chalked it up to “boys will be boys.” Now, twenty years later, things have become worse, and I don’t want my daughter to be as naive as I once was. That’s why on the September episode of North Country Bookmarks, we decided to talk with three authors who each penned a book where sexual misconduct or assault is the central focus, in hopes that we can learn and prepare for the future.

