GLASGOW Ky. – The Glasgow City Council did vote in favor of raising the tax rate which at the end of the day will be $1 on $100,000 of assessed property. In the public hearing before the council meeting Jeff Greer, a property owner in Glasgow was the sole resident to speak up. Greer said the property value assessment is unequal and pointed to certain properties on the square that haven’t had their property value assessed in over a decade.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO