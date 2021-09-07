CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shenandoah County, VA

4 Shenandoah County residents plan to appeal LFCC renaming

By Charles Paullin The Northern Virginia Daily
Northern Virginia Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Shenandoah County residents have filed notice that they intend to appeal a decision to rename Lord Fairfax Community College. Woodstock-based attorney Bradley Pollack filed the notice to appeal on Aug. 23 in Shenandoah County Circuit Court on behalf of William Holtzman, owner of Holtzman Oil Corp., and three Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors candidates: Gregory Kwiatkowski for District 1; Wade Guinn for District 4; and Randall Hamman for District 5.

www.nvdaily.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Community, VA
City
Hampton, VA
County
Shenandoah County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Clifton Forge, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Middletown, VA
City
Woodstock, VA
Shenandoah County, VA
Government
City
Martinsville, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Queen Elizabeth

Comments / 0

Community Policy