4 Shenandoah County residents plan to appeal LFCC renaming

Four Shenandoah County residents have filed notice that they intend to appeal a decision to rename Lord Fairfax Community College. Woodstock-based attorney Bradley Pollack filed the notice to appeal on Aug. 23 in Shenandoah County Circuit Court on behalf of William Holtzman, owner of Holtzman Oil Corp., and three Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors candidates: Gregory Kwiatkowski for District 1; Wade Guinn for District 4; and Randall Hamman for District 5.