Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Broward County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Broward County through 515 PM EDT At 443 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Intersection I-75 And U.S. 27, or 10 miles west of Coral Springs, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Broward County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH