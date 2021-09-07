Raymond J. “Ray” Heller, age 90, of rural Merrill, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at North Shore Riverview in Tomahawk. Ray was born March 15, 1931, in the Town of Schley, son of the late Arthur and Frances (Geiss) Heller. He married Harriet J. Raasch on January 26, 1952, and she preceded him in death September 13, 2008. Ray was a self-employed logger. He enjoyed deer hunting and watching the deer around the family cabin. Ray also enjoyed gardening and trout fishing. He was a baseball fan and in his younger years enjoyed playing the game. Ray honorably served in the United States Marine Corp and was stationed in Korea during the Korean War. He was able to go on the ‘Honor Flight’ several years ago.