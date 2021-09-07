JSO: Man wanted in connection to shooting at restaurant at Downtown Jacksonville hotel

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a warrant has been issued for a man in connection to the deadly shooting at a restaurant connected to the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront hotel on Saturday night.

Investigators say that 29-year-old Cory Deshawn Hall is wanted in connection to the crime. An arrest warrant for murder and attempted murder have been issued for Hall, the sheriff's office said.

Police responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. As officers launched their investigation, guests at the hotel were told to stay in their rooms.

Police believe an altercation in the restaurant led to the shooting of two victims, according to the JSO. One victim died in the shooting, while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Hall has black hair and black facial hair under his chin. He is 5'7'' and 150 lbs. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org . You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.