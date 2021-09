(Keith and Sandi Beutler, co-owners of Mt. Bachelor Fitness | Photo Courtesy of Sandi Beutler) COVID, smoky air, heatwaves, masks. Needless to say, there are multiple obstacles getting in the way of outside recreation and exercise this year. But there is one side to this situation that could be viewed as a silver lining: Dedicated fitness buffs are setting up home gyms and purchasing fitness equipment, which is good for a piece of our local economy, and for the health of those committed to staying in shape through it all.

BEND, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO