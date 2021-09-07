State Police issue many citations, but report no fatalities on Hampton Roads highways over Labor Day weekend

Author's note: the video above first aired on Sept. 6, 2021.

The Virginia State Police pulled out all the stops over Labor Day weekend for Operation CARE (the Crash Awareness Reduction Effort).

This area's division, which encompasses the entirety of Hampton Roads and some parts of the middle peninsula and Eastern Shore, had no traffic fatalities on state highways between Friday and Monday.

State police teams did pull over 2,087 vehicles, look into 131 crashes and help 190 people whose cars broke down.

A release from Sgt. Michelle Anaya, a spokesperson for the VSP, said troopers in the Chesapeake Division issued 67 tickets for people not wearing seatbelts and 38 tickets for "failure to secure a child in a proper restraint."

Also in our area, troopers arrested 19 people for driving under the influence.

Anaya detailed several crashes spanning from Virginia Beach through Accomack. Some people were seriously hurt in crashes and reckless driving incidents that left their vehicles run off the road, and in some cases, flipped over.

The fastest drivers of the weekend were going 119 mph, 120 mph and 132 mph, all in a 60 mph zone.

Anaya said one reckless driver was a motorcyclist who blew through the Downtown Tunnel on Sunday. The trooper clocked the 2009 Kawasaki going more than 110 miles per hour, and said 27-year-old Anthony Nixon, of Chesapeake, didn't pull over for flashing lights.

That motorcycle stopped in Chesapeake, and Nixon was arrested. He was charged with felony eluding police, reckless driving and no registration.

Also in Chesapeake, just after 2 a.m. Monday a state trooper noticed a 2019 Ford Fusion driving fast on I-464 near Military Highway.

That driver wouldn't pull over for the state trooper, and the ensuing chase went through Chesapeake and Norfolk before veering onto I-64 at Battlefield Boulevard.

Anaya said the driver, Kyree Dacanay, 22, of Norfolk, was driving faster than 120 mph.

Dacanay allegedly lost control of his car on the Terminal Boulevard exit ramp. Police caught him after he ran into a guardrail.

Troopers arrested Dacanay for reckless driving, felony eluding police, failure to maintain control of the vehicle, DUI and an open container violation.