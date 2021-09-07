Connecticut COVID positivity rate drops over Labor Day weekend
Connecticut’s COVID positivity rate dropped during the three-day holiday weekend, marking one of the lowest numbers recorded in a month, the latest figures show. Of the 61,032 tests administered over the weekend, 1,612 were confirmed cases for a positivity rate of 2.6 percent, according to Gov. Ned Lamont’s office. Hospitalizations also dropped by a net of two patients for a total of 363 statewide.www.newmilfordspectrum.com
