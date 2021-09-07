CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orioles' Hunter Harvey: Transferred to 60-day IL

Harvey was transferred to the 60-day injured list with a right triceps strain Tuesday. Harvey initially landed on the 10-day injured list with a right lat strain in early July, but he's now dealing with a triceps strain. Since he's already been on the injured list for over two months, Tuesday's move to the 60-day IL won't have an impact on his return timetable. Once the 26-year-old is deemed fully healthy, he'll likely remain at Triple-A Norfolk.

