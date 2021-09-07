CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assemble the Undead: The Marvel Zombies Awaken in This Week’s Episode of “What If…?” [Clip]

By John Squires
bloody-disgusting.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney has been exploring the truly infinite possibilities of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with new Disney+ series “What If…?” and the latest episode is one horror fans won’t want to miss. The “What If…?” concept is opening the door for the arrival of the Marvel Zombies, and this week’s fifth...

bloody-disgusting.com

Collider

Marvel Announces Four Unknown Films Scheduled for 2024

Walt Disney Studios has updated its upcoming release schedule, which now includes four untitled Marvel films dated for 2024. These include newly announced films scheduled for February 16th, May 3rd, July 26th, and November 8th. Marvel has previously announced all of its movies on the way through Guardians of the...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Bruce Banner Faces an Undead Iron Man in What If...? Marvel Zombies Sneak Peek

Bruce Banner confronts an undead version of The Avengers in a new clip from the upcoming fifth episode of Marvel animated series, What If...? Shared by Mark Ruffalo, who returns to voice the character for the Disney+ series, the clip picks up at the beginning of 2018's Avengers: Infinity War...but with a few differences.
TV SERIES
Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SERIES
IGN

Marvel's What If...? Exclusive Doctor Strange Episode Clip

Doctor Stephen Strange (voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch) is in search of the Lost Books of Cagliostro in this exclusive clip from the fourth episode of Marvel's What If...? Creating a multiverse of infinite possibilities, What If... ? features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T'Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor, and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist. Marvel's first animated series is available exclusively on Disney+.
TV SERIES
Person
Mark Ruffalo
washingtonnewsday.com

Who’s in the Voice Cast for Episode 4 of Marvel’s ‘What If…?’

Who’s in the Voice Cast for Episode 4 of Marvel’s ‘What If…?’. What If…?, a Marvel animated series, features a star-studded cast throughout its inaugural season, and Episode 4 is no exception. What If…? examines the multiverse’s occurrences. investigates how important events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may have unfolded...
TV SERIES
keengamer.com

Marvel’s What If…? Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Dark Strange

While movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe do a great job of having the comics come to life, nothing beats animation. The way that they can bring something to life without reaching the uncanny valley is fascinating to watch. It’s exciting seeing Marvel’s What If…? tackle Doctor Strange as its trippy visuals going into the animation realm is spellbinding to see. Combine that with some of the most tragic stories in the MCU, and it’s an episode that you won’t forget anytime soon.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Marvel's What If..? Episode 5 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown, Spoilers, Trailer, Clips, Plot, Theories, Leaks, Previews, News and Everything You Need To Know

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Marvel’s What If..? changed the game in the previous run with the way the MCU tells its stories in various canon alternate realities and the anthology series is now showing some connection even with Uatu. Episode 5 is up next, here is everything you need to know from the release date and time for your countdown, spoilers, theories, leaks, previews, plots, and more.
TV SERIES
#Marvel Zombies#Marvel Universe#Awaken#Episodes#Disney World
marketresearchtelecast.com

In what order to watch Marvel movies? [2021]

Disney + is already part of the subscriptions of any lover of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and company. The service includes – among many other content – the films of Marvel Studios superheroes and waves of new content from the MCU, such as the series of the already inaugurated Phase 4, such as Wandavision, Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, Black Widow and the new icon of the brand, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Therefore, we update our article dedicated to explaining in what order to watch the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) from Phase 1 to Phase 4. It should be noted that the Disney + platform is available on PS4 and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
cosmicbook.news

Marvel Zombies Next For 'What If?'

This Wednesday sees the release of the highly anticipated Marvel Zombies episode of the What If...? animated series that is currently airing on Disney Plus. Marvel has released two posters for the fifth episode, a Marvel Zombie Captain America poster, and a Marvel Zombie Hawkeye poster. See below. Per the...
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Mark Ruffalo Shares New Clip From This Week’s What If…?

It was Friday for a while, but Wednesday is now the Marvel Cinematic Universe fanbase’s favorite day of the week, ever since the massive viewing figures brought in by Loki saw Disney Plus move all of its episodic original premieres to the same slot. Marvel’s What If…? has been drawing...
TV & VIDEOS
bleedingcool.com

What If… Zombies?! MCU Goes "The Walking Dead" in Episode 5 Preview

Yesterday, we shared with all of you a look at Marvel Zombie versions of Captain America and Hawkeye in preparation for this week's episode of Disney+ and Marvel Studios' What If…?, as the animated alt-reality anthology series continues traveling down some pretty dark roads. Now viewers are getting a better look at what they can expect as well as a bit of backstory on how it all goes down in the following promo for the appropriately titled, "What If… Zombies?!"
TV SERIES
MetalSucks

Testament’s Chuck Billy is in the New Episode of Marvel’s What If…?

Have people been enjoying Disney+’s Marvel’s What If…?? The premise of the animated series, for those of you not paying attention (Hi, Vince!), is basically “what if” one detail of a previously released, much beloved Marvel movie was different. E.g., “What if Guardians of the Galaxy but Black Panther?”, “What if Captain America but a lady?”, shit like that.
TV SERIES
Inverse

Marvel Zombies 'What If' has a 'Buffy' Easter egg you probably missed

It was worth the wait. After four episodes of Marvel’s What if...? with mixed results, we finally got the alternate reality everyone was waiting for: the one where the Avengers are transformed into zombies. Based on the comics by Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, Marvel Zombies infects the Marvel Cinematic...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Mark Ruffalo Reveals a New Clip From Tomorrow's Episode of 'What If...?', and Zombies Are Coming

Mark Ruffalo revealed a new clip for tomorrow’s episode of What If...?, which will explore a timeline where Marvel’s greatest heroes became blood-thirsty zombies. The clip brings us back to Avengers: Infinity War, at the exact moment where Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor) and Cull Obsidian (Terry Notary) arrive in New York to recover Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) Time Stone. In the alternative timeline, Bruce Banner (Ruffalo) rushes out to meet the villains, but the Hulk still refuses to come out to fight. Instead of Strange being kidnapped, however, magic portals open all around the villains, and Iron Man, Wong, and Strange himself show up to completely eradicate the members of the Black Order. Banner watches the brutality of the attack and feels that something’s wrong. When the dust has settled, a closer look at Iron Man’s face reveals the origin of the issue, as the Avenger is unquestionable a zombie.
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

Marvel Zombies Shamble Into the MCU in New What If...? Teaser & Posters

Marvel's What If...? has already demonstrated how dark it is willing to take things, and it's about to get even darker, with new posters teasing the arrival of the undead. While several trailers have already revealed that the Disney+ animated series will feature Marvel Zombies, these posters are our best look yet, giving us a good look at both Captain America and Hawkeye in their ghoulish new form.
COMICS
ComicBook

What If..? Confirms Marvel Zombies Episode With Captain America and Hawkeye Posters

Marvel Zombies are coming to Marvel's What If…? episode five. Marvel Studios confirmed as much by revealing two posters for the new episode. One shows zombie Captain America. The other reveals the zombified Hawkeye. Tweeting out the posters, the official What If…? account teased, "Assemble the undead. Zombies awaken in the fifth episode of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf, streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus." It is unclear what sparks the zombie apocalypse in this episode of What If…? -- What question could lead to this answer? -- but it is also expected to feature Spider-Man as a zombie hunter. You can see the two posters below.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Who Voices Zombie-Hunting Spider-Man In Marvel’s What If…?

Marvel’s What If…? has such a stacked guest cast that we’re guaranteed a huge number of MCU A-listers every week. However, with the incredibly busy schedules of the studio’s movie stars, it proved impossible to get everyone on board the animated series’ nine-part debut season. So far, for instance, the likes of Iron Man, Black Widow and Star-Lord have been voiced by actors other than Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson and Chris Pratt respectively.
TV SERIES

