What We Know About The Taliban's Interim Government

When Kabul fell to the Taliban August 15, the president of Afghanistan fled the country. It happened fast - so fast that having conquered the country, the Taliban did not seem to have a plan to run it. What emerged amid the violence and a brewing humanitarian crisis has been a power vacuum. Well, today the Taliban finally announced an interim government. NPR's international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam is with us from Islamabad to sort through who they say is now in charge.