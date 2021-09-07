CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conservation Legacy to celebrate National Public Lands Day with volunteer work event

By Tyler Barker
 6 days ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – With the help of Stewards Individual Placements and Appalachian Conservation Corps, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is preparing to host their first National Public Lands Day event as a National Park. These organizations are inviting local residents to join the celebration by participating in a volunteer trail clean up event at the Grandview area of the park.

“We are excited to be hosting this Public Lands Day event with Conservation Legacy,” said Carmen Chapin, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Acting Superintendent. “Partnerships and volunteer efforts support stewardship of New River and parks throughout the National Park Service.”

In partnership with Conservation Legacy programs Stewards Individual Placements and Appalachian Conservation Corps, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is holding a NPLD trail maintenance, facility improvement, and litter cleanup event on Saturday, September 25, at 9AM. Volunteers of all ages, abilities and experience level are invited to learn the rudiments of trail work and park upkeep. Lunch will be provided, followed by an optional group hike around one of the Grandview trails.

“Stewards is glad to help host an event that brings awareness to the conservation efforts that happen every day and that invites newcomers to conservation to join these efforts,” said April Elkins-Badtke, Corps Director of Stewards Individual Placements. “We take a lot of pride in serving out of southern West Virginia and we want our community to experience conservation service in a fun way!”

The event coordinators are asking attendees to RSVP so that there are enough tools and lunches for volunteers: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/C9F5LDK

National Public Lands Day was established in 1994 to celebrate the connection between people and green space in their community, inspire environmental stewardship, and encourage use of open space for education, recreation, and health benefits. It is held annually on the fourth Saturday in September and is the largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands in the United States. In 2019, over 2,000 public lands sites across the United States hosted NPLD events and engaged more than 150,000 volunteers in hands-on conservation activities. NPLD is also a “Fee-Free Day” where entrance fees are waived at national parks and other public lands.

Conservation Legacy is a national organization dedicated to supporting locally based conservation service programs. As a program of Conservation Legacy, Stewards Individual Placements provides individuals with service and career opportunities to strengthen communities and preserve our natural resources. Participants work with federal agencies, tribal governments, and nonprofits building institutional capacity, developing community relationships, and supporting ecosystem health. Appalachian Conservation Corps partners with land management agencies and organizations to accomplish critical conservation projects while providing young adults an opportunity to learn about land management issues and challenges.

To learn more about Stewards Individual Placements, Appalachian Conservation Corps, and Conservation Legacy, check out their websites at stewardslegacy.org, appalachiancc.org, and conservationlegacy.org

