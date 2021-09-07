CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

By AMY FORLITI Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A prominent Minnesota GOP donor who is charged with multiple counts of sex trafficking is now being sued by an underage girl who says he used her for sex acts, then offered her money to keep her from talking about it. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S....

