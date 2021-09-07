CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged in Illinois man’s shooting death in Davenport

Cover picture for the articleDAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A 27-year-old Davenport man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Illinois man. Demarco Darrelle Gray Jr. is accused of killing 25-year-old Jeremiah Earl Martinez-Brown, of East Moline, Illinois. Gray was arrested on Tuesday. Davenport authorities said officers responded to a report of shots fired on Sunday afternoon and found Martinez-Brown wounded. He died later at a hospital. Gray is currently being held in the Scott County Jail without bond.

