Announcing the Winners of the 2021 ELLE DECO International Design Awards

If you’re reading this, you are obviously a fan of ELLE DECOR. But our United States–based magazine is actually just one of 25 international editions published globally. To celebrate this global network of design, we, along with our sister titles abroad, are proud to reveal the winners of the 19th-annual ELLE DECO International Design Awards (EDIDA), to recognize the most innovative design talents and products in the world. The winners, selected from a pool of designers and products nominated by each edition, comprise categories ranging from furniture to fabrics, from lighting to tabletop and more, and bestow honors including Designer of the Year, Young Design Talent, and—the newest award to the roster—Sustainable Achievement.