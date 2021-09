Indiana’s program record run of being ranked in the top-25 for 11 straight weeks came to an end on Tuesday. After entering the weekend ranked No. 17 in both the AP and coaches polls, the Hoosiers dropped completely out of both following their 34-6 humbling in Iowa City. The Hoosiers are effectively No. 33 in the new AP poll based on votes, and No. 32 in the coaches poll.