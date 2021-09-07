Today in Restaurant and Grocery Tech: McDonald’s El Salvador Takes Bitcoin; FAT Brands to Open 70 Ghost Kitchens in Middle East
Today in restaurant and grocery tech news, McDonald’s responded to El Salvador’s move to accept bitcoin as national currency by accepting the cryptocurrency at all its restaurants in the country, while FAT brands announced that it would open 70 virtual kitchens across five Middle Eastern countries. Plus, Abe Ng, CEO of restaurant brand Sushi Maki, discusses the win-win of in-grocery store restaurants.www.pymnts.com
