CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Today in Restaurant and Grocery Tech: McDonald’s El Salvador Takes Bitcoin; FAT Brands to Open 70 Ghost Kitchens in Middle East

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today in restaurant and grocery tech news, McDonald’s responded to El Salvador’s move to accept bitcoin as national currency by accepting the cryptocurrency at all its restaurants in the country, while FAT brands announced that it would open 70 virtual kitchens across five Middle Eastern countries. Plus, Abe Ng, CEO of restaurant brand Sushi Maki, discusses the win-win of in-grocery store restaurants.

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#El Salvador#The Middle East#Food Drink#Fat Brands#Mcdonald#Sushi Maki#Hurricane Grill Wings#Opennode#Qsr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Qatar
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy