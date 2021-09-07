Steer-A-Year Program Seeks Donations for 2021-22

BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s Steer-A-Year program is seeking donations of young cattle and feed for the 2021-22 academic year. A student program in MSU’s College of Agriculture combining academic courses with hands-on, technical experience, Steer-A-Year exposes students to the variety of elements involved in raising cattle. Students spend the academic year feeding and managing steers, caring for them through the winter and spring, collecting data on feed efficiency and weight gain, and studying livestock marketing.