Montana State

Steer-A-Year Program Seeks Donations for 2021-22

By Anne James
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 6 days ago
BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s Steer-A-Year program is seeking donations of young cattle and feed for the 2021-22 academic year. A student program in MSU’s College of Agriculture combining academic courses with hands-on, technical experience, Steer-A-Year exposes students to the variety of elements involved in raising cattle. Students spend the academic year feeding and managing steers, caring for them through the winter and spring, collecting data on feed efficiency and weight gain, and studying livestock marketing.

KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

