Buccaneers add WR Chris Godwin to injury report with quad issue

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially begin defending their Super Bowl title in Thursday's regular-season opener versus the Dallas Cowboys. Seven-time champion quarterback Tom Brady could be without a key weapon for that matchup.

According to Kevin Patra of the NFL's website, Tampa Bay added wide receiver Chris Godwin to the injury report Tuesday with a quad problem. Godwin was limited in practice after not being listed on the injury report on Labor Day.

Additional information on the nature of the setback and on Godwin's status for Thursday's contest likely won't be unveiled before Wednesday at the earliest. Meanwhile, fellow Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown didn't practice Tuesday because of a knee injury, but Patra added Brown may have been given a veteran rest day as were others on the roster.

Per ESPN stats, Godwin finished the 2020 regular season second on the Buccaneers with 65 receptions, 84 targets and 840 receiving yards. He and tight end Rob Gronkowski were tied for second on the team with seven receiving touchdowns.

The Buccaneers held on to Godwin via the franchise tag in March.

Not for nothing, but future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald is still available as a free agent if Godwin is set to miss more than just four quarters of action.