Orlando, FL

Bid alert: City of Orlando's SoDo road work up for grabs

By Ryan Lynch
Orlando Business Journal
 6 days ago
The city of Orlando has opened bids for roadway improvements in the South Downtown district known as SoDo. A contractor is being sought for the milling, resurfacing, restoration and rehabilitation of Slight Boulevard from Miller Street to Columbia Street, and the same work on Columbia Street from Division Avenue to Sligh Boulevard. The project spans a total distance of 0.47 miles and is estimated to total $9.95 million for all the work, per project documents.

www.bizjournals.com

