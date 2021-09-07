Peffley: Growing peanuts alongside your vegetables

Peanuts are one of the world’s most widely grown crops and are not usually grouped with horticultural crops. They are most often classed as agronomic crops because commercial plantings of peanuts are hundreds of acres, machine-harvested with little attention given to individual plants as is required with horticultural crops. But bring peanuts into the garden where they are cared for along with traditional horticultural crops like tomatoes or squash and they are grouped with vegetable crops.