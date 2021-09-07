CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Queens to Saratoga to Hartford, Enjoying the Ride!

By Charlie Voelker
 8 days ago
Dead & Company is the latest rendition of the Grateful Dead put together by surviving member, Bob Weir. In years past accomplished musicians such as Jimmy Herring, Warren Haynes and Trey Anastasio sat in place of the late lead guitarist and vocalist for the band, Jerry Garcia. Weeks following what were supposed to be the final 50th Anniversary Grateful Dead shows in 2015 with the surviving members Weir, Mickey Hart, Billy Kreutzmann and Phil Lesch, Weir put together Dead & Co.

1039thebreezealbany.com

