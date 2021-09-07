CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots great and college football legend Sam Cunningham dies at 71

Cover picture for the articleSam Cunningham, who had a legendary college football career and played for the Patriots for a decade, has died at the age of 71. A bruising, 6-foot-3, 226-pound running back, Cunningham is best remembered for his spectacular performances in college at USC, where he was named Most Valuable Player of the 1973 Rose Bowl for scoring four touchdowns as USC clinched the national championship with a victory over Ohio State.

