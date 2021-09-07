CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cook, Kankakee, Will by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms are producing wind damage across the warned area. Target Area: Cook; Kankakee; Will A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILL...KANKAKEE...SOUTHEASTERN COOK...NORTHERN NEWTON AND LAKE COUNTIES At 343 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Beecher to near Grant Park to Aroma Park, moving east at 55 mph. The most intense part of these storms are moving toward Cedar Lake and Lowell, Indiana. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported powerlines down near Manhattan, Illinois. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Gary, Merrillville, Chicago Heights, Schererville, Hobart, Kankakee, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Matteson, Bourbonnais, Frankfort, Bradley, Cedar Lake, Steger, Lowell, Manteno, Peotone and Momence. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

