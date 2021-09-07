Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegan, Barry, Kalamazoo by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 16:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Kalamazoo The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Allegan County in southwestern Michigan Southwestern Barry County in southwestern Michigan Kalamazoo County in southwestern Michigan * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 448 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles west of Westwood, or 9 miles northwest of Kalamazoo, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kalamazoo... Portage... Otsego Plainwell... Vicksburg... Galesburg Schoolcraft... Climax... Richland Martin... Westwood... Comstock Northwest Gull Lake... Alamo... Orangeville Fulton... Augusta... Delton Oshtemo... Hickory Corners HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH