Public Input Sought on Precinct Boundaries

Every ten years all communities in the Commonwealth are required to review their population numbers after the Federal Census results are published and submit a new precinct map for approval by the State. The Select Board begins by reviewing a draft of the new boundaries created by the Secretary of State and proposing adjustments, if necessary. The Select Board votes to approve the final map and precinct descriptions and submits the final map by October 30, 2021. The draft maps prepared by the State require local input as the State’s mapping algorithm focuses only on population numbers. Community review of the boundary lines and underlying demographic data from the Federal Census is needed to adjust the boundaries so they respect natural neighborhoods and protect voting rights of minority groups. Residents are invited to provide feedback through a variety of channels to assist the Reprecincting Working Group (RWG) in preparing draft maps for review by the Select Board.