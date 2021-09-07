Is the housing market slowing down? Current trends suggest it’s ‘leveling out’ in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – Navigating the current housing market can be a headache, especially when you’re looking to buy. From late 2020 to where we currently stand in 2021, the housing market has remained “hot” and booming. With high demand and low inventory, it’s certainly a seller’s market and that hasn’t changed, but a slight cool-down when it comes to the housing market could soon be coming to the Tri-Cities.