Downtown EC movie theater to reopen Friday

Micon Downtown Cinema in Eau Claire on Tuesday. The theater will open Friday, Sept. 10 for the first time in 18 months. Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — For the first time in 18 months, the Micon Downtown Cinema will open its doors to the public, with three films showing this Friday.

“We’re very excited. It’s one of those classic downtown theaters,” said Dan Olson, Micon Cinemas general manager. “It’s the small, boutique cinema. On social media, a lot of people are saying they are excited.”

It has been a tough two-year stretch for the downtown theater. Over New Year’s Day, entering 2020, the heat went out in the building, so it was shuttered until mid-February. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure in mid-March. While Micon Cinemas would reopen its other Eau Claire theater in July 2020, there wasn’t much for new content, so older films initially played.

“It’s basically been closed since (the pandemic began),” Olson said. “We’ve had a few private events, but that’s been it. It was all those unforeseen events.”

The timing finally feels right to reopen the building, Olson said.

“We had a very good August for Eau Claire, and that gave us extra confidence that people are willing to come back out,” he said.

Besides the pandemic, Olson said they’ve had other challenges, including finding employees.

“We are finally able to staff it, and we have some good content,” he said. “We were planning on a summer opening, but we had some flooding in the basement. That took time to dry out and clean up.”

When the theater reopens, it will be showing “Quiet Place 2,” “Suicide Squad 2” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy” — three sequels that should all draw crowds. The theater typically offers second-run films or smaller movies that don’t draw large enough crowds to warrant being in a large auditorium.

“We were waiting for the perfect scenario,” Olson said. “It’s one of those things people really missed.”

Mike and Connie Olson — Dan’s parents — opened the Micon Cinemas Stadium Eight in Chippewa Falls in June 2004.

The Olson family purchased the downtown theater in 2010. In 2014, they refurbished the building, adding tables, a kitchen, and alcohol. The state Legislature approved a measure in 2011 that allowed movie theaters to seek a class B liquor or class B beer license. The theater also converted to digital movies.

The theater is located at 315 S. Barstow St. Tickets are $5, with Tuesday movies $4. To learn more, visit its Facebook page or miconcinemas.com.