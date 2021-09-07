Lily Collins wore a long-sleeved wedding dress with a lace cape to marry Charlie McDowell

Allen Berezovsky / Contributor / Getty Images

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell got married in a private ceremony in Colorado on Saturday.

She wore a long-sleeved dress covered in head-to-toe lace designed by Ralph Lauren to the nuptials.

Collins paired the dress with a coordinating, hooded cape that was also made of lace.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell quietly tied the knot on Saturday, as she announced in a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday.

The "Emily in Paris" actress and director were married in Dunton , a luxury resort in Colorado, according to Collins' and McDowell's Instagram posts.

"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," Collins wrote in the first photo she posted from the wedding day. "On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond."

McDowell posted the same photo, writing, "I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I've ever known. I love you."

Collins wore a long-sleeved wedding dress designed by Ralph Lauren to the nuptials.

The form-fitting gown had a high neckline and was covered in head-to-toe lace.

Rob Zangardi , a fashion stylist and costume designer, styled Collins for the wedding day.

And as she showed in additional posts from the event, Collins paired the dress with a matching, hooded cape.

Like her gown, the cape was also made entirely of lace, flowing seamlessly with her dress.

Collins appeared to wear the cape in place of a traditional veil, giving her a fairy-tale look as she said 'I do.'

She wore the hood while the couple posed for photos by a waterfall, which were taken by the Cedar & Pines photography team.

"What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality," Collins captioned her third post about the wedding day. "I'll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start."

The couple first alluded to their relationship in 2019, and McDowell proposed to Collins with a custom Irene Neuwirth engagement ring, which she has since called her "favorite accessory," in September of 2020.

The ring became a source of fascination for gemologists , as it could have cost anywhere between $5,000 and $100,000.