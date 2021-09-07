CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Rick and Morty Writer Opens Up About Rick and Morty's Big Break Up

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Rick and Morty writer has opened up about the duo's big break up in Season 5's big finale! Adult Swim aired the final two episodes in a special two-part event, and it was immediately clear that the two episodes were going to be related to one another when at the end of the first half, "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall," the titular duo decided to actually go their separate ways. Fans have seen them slowly distancing themselves from one another throughout the rest of the season to that point, but that episode truly cemented it with their break up.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Siobhan Thompson
Person
Dan Harmon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Break#Cool Stuff#Episodes#Adult Swim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter

Comments / 0

Community Policy