Rick and Morty Writer Opens Up About Rick and Morty's Big Break Up

One Rick and Morty writer has opened up about the duo's big break up in Season 5's big finale! Adult Swim aired the final two episodes in a special two-part event, and it was immediately clear that the two episodes were going to be related to one another when at the end of the first half, "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall," the titular duo decided to actually go their separate ways. Fans have seen them slowly distancing themselves from one another throughout the rest of the season to that point, but that episode truly cemented it with their break up.