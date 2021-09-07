CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

What We Know About The Taliban's Interim Government

By Jackie Northam
kazu.org
 6 days ago

When Kabul fell to the Taliban August 15, the president of Afghanistan fled the country. It happened fast - so fast that having conquered the country, the Taliban did not seem to have a plan to run it. What emerged amid the violence and a brewing humanitarian crisis has been a power vacuum. Well, today the Taliban finally announced an interim government. NPR's international affairs correspondent Jackie Northam is with us from Islamabad to sort through who they say is now in charge.

www.kazu.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abdullah Abdullah
Person
Hamid Karzai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#The Haqqani Network#Covid#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy