One of the stranger announcements that came about during today's PlayStation Showcase event involved world-renowned band Radiohead. To coincide with the re-release of Kid A and Amnesiac, which are both being combined in a single package that Radiohead is calling Kid A Mnesia that is arriving later in the year, the band revealed that it will also be launching a visual experience of both albums that will be coming to PlayStation 5 and PC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO