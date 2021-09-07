CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egyptian Health Reports 166 New Coronavirus Cases Over Holiday Weekend

By Jc Tinsley
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 100 new CoViD-19 diagnoses have been added to the roll in Saline County alone over the weekend. A total of 166 new cases have been announced by Egyptian Health Department officials, that number coming out Monday afternoon and representing new cases from over the weekend. White County added 59 new cases including 15 school age children. Gallatin County added 13 cases over the weekend and Saline, as noted, tallied 94 fresh cases of coronavirus. Officials in Hamilton County didn’t provide an update Monday afternoon. Kids there will be going back to school today after utilizing remote learning Thursday and Friday following a surge in cases amongst school age children in the area.

