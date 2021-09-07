Texas governor signs voting bill into law
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed into law an elections bill that adds restrictions on when and how Texans can vote. The signing followed months of efforts by Democrats in the state legislature to block the law, which they say will disproportionately affect minority voters. The law is already the target of three federal lawsuits.
