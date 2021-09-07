CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas governor signs voting bill into law

Knowhere News
Knowhere News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RhVwN_0bp7IeZr00

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed into law an elections bill that adds restrictions on when and how Texans can vote. The signing followed months of efforts by Democrats in the state legislature to block the law, which they say will disproportionately affect minority voters. The law is already the target of three federal lawsuits.


Knowhere News

Knowhere News

Knowhere is a news media organization powered by machine learning, and we strive to publish the most unbiased news stories. We use a combination of artificial intelligence-based tools and traditional reporting to discover, write, edit, fact-check, publish, and distribute daily newsletters to our readers. At present we publish two daily newsletters: The Brief is our global newsletter covering US-centric and global stories; The TC Brief is our first hyperlocal newsletter covering stories in the Treasure Coast region of Florida.

