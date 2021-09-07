CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Pierce Reached the Hall of Fame but Has 1 Mission Left — Hunt Down His Father

By Mike Thomas
 6 days ago
Paul Pierce has reached the pinnacle of his NBA career as a 2021 member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Former Boston Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett will present Pierce at Saturday’s induction ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts. Pierce accomplished everything he needed to do in the NBA by winning a championship, becoming a 10-time NBA All-Star, and making the Hall of Fame. Now he has another mission — hunt down his father.

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

