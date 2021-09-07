CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Bentonville police chief announces retirement

Arkansas Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTONVILLE -- Police Chief Jon Simpson has announced his retirement after 27 years with the department, according to a news release. His last day will be Sept. 30. Simpson, a Bentonville native and Bentonville High School graduate, started his career with the city in 1994 as a patrol officer after graduating from the University of Arkansas. Prior to employment with the city, Simpson worked for the security division of Walmart Stores Inc. for four years, according to the release.

