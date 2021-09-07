Lackawanna College receives PA GOAL Grants

SCRANTON, Pa. – Sept. 7, 2021 – Lackawanna College was recently awarded four grants from PA GOAL (Pennsylvania Grants for Open and Affordable Learning). PA GOAL supports student success by offering mini-grants to create open and affordable learning projects at a diverse range of institutions across Pennsylvania, through funding provided by the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER) by the state Department of Education (PDE) through the Office of Commonwealth Libraries (OCL), and managed by PALCI, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization. The funding will support the redesign of the institution’s American Government (HIS 118), Introduction to Psychology (PSY 105), Helping Skills (HSV 310), and Business Law (MGT 240) courses to utilize open educational resource (OER) materials.