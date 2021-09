UwUFUFU.com, a content marketing platform, has successfully raised $1.7 million USD from early investors. Adopting the play-to-earn mechanism in the form of viral quizzes, anyone can create, play, share quizzes and earn NFTs through FUFU’s reward system. NFTs on FUFU function as a collectible and a potential membership to gain access for future events, drops, sales, and more. They also function as “boosts” in drop rate and rarity of items from loot balls, which serve as the delivery mechanism of rewards. This is the backbone of FUFU, which they believe will propel the platform to the forefront of the industry. Through this, they are able to introduce the concept of rewards to active users, generating traffic and revenue.

