ECB meeting: tapering on the menu, sort of

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday for its regular policy meeting and is scheduled to announce its decision at 11:45 GMT, followed by President Christine Lagarde’s press briefing at 12:30 GMT. Having made several dovish turns in recent months, the ECB looks poised to take a bold step in the opposite direction on Thursday as the Eurozone recovery finally gets onto a more solid footing. However, even if the outcome of Thursday’s meeting is the predicted slowdown in asset purchases, policymakers will likely go to great lengths to play down the move, potentially keeping a lid on any euro gains.