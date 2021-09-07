Week 23: Badji, Barrios Earn MLS Team of the Week After Rapids Win in San Jose

Berrios (10-7) allowed three runs on four hits and struck out seven in 6.2 innings to earn the win Saturday over Oakland. The right-hander turned in his second straight quality start with a strong showing Saturday, although Toronto's bullpen nearly let a seven-run lead slip away in the ninth inning. Berrios is beginning to look more like himself again after an inconsistent August. He has a 3.55 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 169:40 K:BB through 159.2 innings. He's also gone 16.2 innings without walking a batter. The 27-year-old lines up for a tough road start against the Yankees next week.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO