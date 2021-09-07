Week 23: Badji, Barrios Earn MLS Team of the Week After Rapids Win in San Jose
The Colorado Rapids have become regular selections to the MLS Team of the Week, and their five wins in seven is a big reason why. Michael Barrios and Dominique Badji earned Week 23 MLS honors for their nearly opposite performances in Colorado’s 1-0 win at San Jose on Saturday. Barrios was named to the week’s Best XI for his tireless 88-minute performance during which he hounded the Quakes defenders and played a game-high five key passes. He also put his one shot on target.www.coloradorapids.com
Comments / 0