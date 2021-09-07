CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 23: Badji, Barrios Earn MLS Team of the Week After Rapids Win in San Jose

By Colorado Rapids Communications
Colorado Rapids
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Rapids have become regular selections to the MLS Team of the Week, and their five wins in seven is a big reason why. Michael Barrios and Dominique Badji earned Week 23 MLS honors for their nearly opposite performances in Colorado’s 1-0 win at San Jose on Saturday. Barrios was named to the week’s Best XI for his tireless 88-minute performance during which he hounded the Quakes defenders and played a game-high five key passes. He also put his one shot on target.

www.coloradorapids.com

