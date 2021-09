Investors have recently bid up the share prices of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) to an above average range. The stock has gained 2% in the past week and nearly 7% in the past month. This is no small feat for a company with a market cap over $727 billion. As the stock has moved higher, option activity has elevated. At first glance, it appears that option traders are positioned for the share price to move lower in the future.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO